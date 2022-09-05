R U OK Day is set for September 8, asking all those in the community to chat with a family member or a mate and ask the all-important question - "Are you okay?"
The long-running mental health campaign started in 2009, prompting Australians to reach out to their loved ones and check in. Businesses, governments and community organisations have since rallied behind the movement and begun promoting their own mental health initiatives to tie in with the day.
Karen Snaidero is one of Griffith's community ambassadors for the campaign, now in her twelfth year as an ambassador.
"I just represent R U OK and get the message out there - there's a whole group of community ambassadors who work within their community and surrounds to promote the message," she explained.
Ms Snaidero said that there were four steps to R U OK.
"The four steps are to ask "Are you okay," then to listen without judgement. Encourage action, that can be anything from a GP to possibly accessing professional support," she said.
"The last step is to check in and see how they've gone, whether they made that appointment."
This year's theme is "No Qualifications Needed" - but Ms Snaidero said that it wasn't to undervalue the importance of professional help.
"It's part of being human, there's always somebody that you can contact. It's not that you're asking the question to fix anything, but to help them - even to help them seek further support."
"We can't undervalue the role of a professional and what they do."
While Griffith's annual breakfast has been postponed indefinitely due to unforeseen circumstances, Ms Snaidero encouraged businesses and groups around the area to run their own smaller events and emphasised that the goal was more than one day.
"They can reach out or have their own event, have a morning tea. Everybody can have their own little events with their workplace - the day is just a National day of action, but every day is RU OK Day."
For those who might work from home or won't have the time to organise their own small meeting, there's also a virtual event running at midday on September 8 by R U OK organisers. The virtual event will be live-streamed through R U OK Day's facebook page.
More information is available through www.ruok.org.au.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
