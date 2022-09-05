Last Wednesday nineteen ladies played a Par event. Lesley Bock won Division One (h/cap 0-26) with a score of minus one on a countback from Donna Dossetor.
Congratulations to Lyn Hedditch who carded the best score of the day with a Square and won Division Two (27-54). Marlene O'Connell was the runner up with minus one. The score required to win a ball was minus five.
Saturday's competition was a Stroke Round for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Essentials on Banna. There were twenty ladies and sufficient numbers for two Divisions.
Congratulations to Kathy King who played a great round of golf in sunny conditions and carded 70 nett to win Division One and the Monthly Medal. Lesley Bock was the runner up with a good score of 71 nett.
Lorraine Colpo carded 76 nett to win Division Two and the Monthly Medal. Elizabeth Barker was the runner up with 78 nett. Balls went down to 78 nett.
A reminder that our Club Championships, sponsored by Dom's Motors, will be played on 17, 18 24 and 25 September. Everyone is encouraged to play and are urged to put their name on the time sheet.
Both Wednesday and Saturday's competition will be a Stableford.
