The Area News

Griffith Ladies Golf Report September 6

By Annie Hicks
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:58am
Last Wednesday nineteen ladies played a Par event. Lesley Bock won Division One (h/cap 0-26) with a score of minus one on a countback from Donna Dossetor.

