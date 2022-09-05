Bright sunshine, a rarity, greeted the 80 golfers who contested the Footy Focus single stroke monthly medal at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday.
There was little run on the course, reflected by the scores, particularly in the lower grades.
Tony Catanzariti fired 76 off the stick, to take out A Grade on 68 nett, coming home in one over par 36, nailing a birdie on the 18th to go with seven pars. Aaron Lawler also carded 68 nett, only to lose the countback, shooting 79 out in two over par, draining birdies on the 3rd, and 5th.
Mike Gaffey 71 nett won B Grade, 88 off the stick with six pars, Shannon Windle 72 nett runner-up, 89 scratch with six pars.
Graeme Trevett 74 nett best in C Grade on a countback over Lance Perry 74 nett.
Taoloa Toru Eagled the 15th to take that pin, 4th Bryan Trembath, 7th Max Turner, 8th Bryan Salvestro, 11th Connor Bock, 16th Terry Greedy. Pins sponsored by Hanwood Butchery, Functional Physio, Limone, Eclipse, Pet Resort and Broomes.
The brilliant spring weather continued into Sunday, which saw 63 players contested a single medley stableford. Llisoni Koroi fired 77 off the stick to take out A Grade with 42 points, Steve Matheson 38 points runner-up.
Barry Northeast 38 points won B Grade on a countback over Patty Payne 38 points.
Peter Den Houting 38 points best in C Grade ahead of Enso Basei 36 points.
Colin Woodcock won the 7th pin, Llisioni Koroi won both the 7th and 15th pin, Barry Northeast 11th.
The Club Board has advised that following the resignation of Josh Stapleton from the Club Board, Marcus Blanch has been appointed Club Captain and Travis Millis will fill the vacant Board position.
With current staff shortage, the Club House will only open on Wednesday,
Saturday and Sunday until the long weekend.
The Volkswagon Scramble is set down for Sunday, September 11th.
There will be the usual 10.00am shotgun start. There are events for men and mixed and this year for ladies, all in teams of four.
Entry includes six golf balls,$1,700.00 worth of prizes.
Entry online on the Clubs website.
The Rod McNabb Mobil Summer Fives will commence on Monday, October 10. Rego on Clatex Rego form .xl8x.Griffithgolfclub.com.au.
This week's events, today, single stroke, 4 Ball Saturday, Scramble on Sunday.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 28 players in two divisions.
Martin Sweeney 40points won Div.1, Lee Kimballl 39 points second. Don Coleman 36 points won Div.2, John Evans 34 points second. Coleman won the 4th pin, John Cafe 7th, Craig Dredge 8th.
Another single stableford this week. Veterans are asked to return their Tournament entries as soon as possible.
A field of 42 players contested last Wednesday's single stableford.
Jacq Bothma 38 points won A Grade, Jody Parker 37 points runner-up.
Dom Guglielmino 36 points won B Grade on a countback over Broden Spencer 38 points.
Robin Salvestro best in C Grade 36 points, Adam Truscott 35 points runner-up.
Bothma won the 7th pin, Alan LeBroque 11th, Mark O'Connor 15th.
