Getting back trackside is return to normality

It's not quite the race that stops the nation but Saturday's Griffith Cup will be almost as important for the community.
For the first time in two years, punters and spectators will be back trackside and able to enjoy the social occasion as much as on-track action.
Like the warmer temperatures arriving with spring, it's a welcome change of pace.
It's not just the novelty of being able to watch a horse race though.
The flow-on effect for race days doesn't just benefit bookies, the city's businesses also get a boost as people get a new frock or suit for the day. Meanwhile visiting horse trainers and tourists will converge as well providing a boost.
While rising interest rate and inflation might see that effect lessen for 2022 - the chance to get out in the spring weather with friends and family shouldn't be underestimated.
If horse racing isn't your scene Griffith City Council's Street Scapes festival will be running through to October and hundreds flocked to opening weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
And unlike last year's aborted finals series last year, all indications are that Group 20 will be putting on a big show for their grand final in a few weeks.
The sense of normality returning to Griffith is palpable.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
