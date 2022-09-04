Hanwood has ticked on goal off after they were able to come away with a draw with local rivals Leeton United at Rawlings Park in Wagga on Sunday.
Daniel Johnson scored the go-ahead goal for Hanwood after they were able to string passes together and eventually cut back the ball to Johnson, who made no mistake.
It looked like the three points would be heading back to Hanwood, but with two minutes to go, Adam Raso won a penalty and converted to see the points shared.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco admitted there was a bit of confusion as to why the penalty was awarded.
"We don't know why the penalty was given, but it was, and that is what happens in football," he said.
"You just have to roll with the punches."
Bertacco was pleased with the clash and felt they would be able to take a lot out of the game with finals kicking off next weekend.
"It was pretty much a finals game, so I think we will get a lot out of that," he said.
"We saw what kind of punches they are going to throw at us, they were very man-on-man and were very direct, so we have now seen the way they play, which is an advantage for us.
"It means we have gone through the season undefeated, which is really good."
The fact Hanwood was able to take at least a point off Leeton changes the top four, with Leeton dropping to third with Lake Albert taking their spot in second.
It means it will be the Sharks who the Hanwood side meets next weekend but will first have to see how Demetrio Torino (back), Anton Mancini (hip) and Jordan Dal Broi (shoulder) pull up.
