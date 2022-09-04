The Area News

Hanwood share the points with Leeton United in Pascoe Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood has ticked on goal off after they were able to come away with a draw with local rivals Leeton United at Rawlings Park in Wagga on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.