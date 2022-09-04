The Leeton Greens are the first team into the first-grade decider after they were able to knock off DPC Roosters.
Both sides had chances to open the scoring, it was the Roosters who were able to find their way over when Sam Bartter got the ball down in the corner.
Advertisement
A crossfield kick from Ben Jeffery had the Roosters in again as after the ball was unclaimed in the aerial contest, Josh Veivers popped up at the back of the pack to run around and score in the corner.
With 19 minutes remaining in the first half, Robbie Simpson was sent to the sin bin and the Greens took immediate advantage.
Ill-discipline proved costly once again for the Roosters as after Will Barnes got over the line, Leeton was effectively awarded an eight-point try when Kyle Charles was sent to the sin bin, and while Kirtis Fisher missed one of his two shots at goal, the Greens took a 12-8 lead into the break.
It was the best possible start to the second half as, after Patrick Little, Daniel Watt and Fisher combined to send Fisher through for the first try of the second 40 minutes.
It turned into a slog in the second half, and Leeton made the most of a penalty from 15 metres out right in front, and Fisher slotted the penalty goal to make it a 12-point margin with 23 minutes to go. It was a similar lead to the one that the Greens let slip against the Roosters in Coleambally, but Leeton coach Hayden Philp felt the experience made the difference.
RELATED
"I think it was just the fact that we had some experienced blokes in there Patrick (Little) and Shan (Bradbrook) today were awesome they were able to steady the ship," he said.
"Shan is crucial in that sort of thing, so having those two to direct us around. We just had to not get ahead of ourselves and play simple footy."
Leeton was able to hold out the Roosters as they tried to get back into the game, and they were eventually able to get over through Jonathan Sila, but the reprieve was short-lived as Billy Rabua crossed for the Greens.
Adam McCann gave the game life with five minutes to go, but Leeton was able to secure the first place in the decider with a 26-18 win.
The week off will be welcome, according to Philp, to give his side a chance to overcome some niggles while the Roosters will take on the Black and Whites in the preliminary final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.