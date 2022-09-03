It was a tough day for Griffith flyhalf Daniel Bozic but he didn't go home empty handed.
After sustaining a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury in the opening minutes of Griffith's narrow loss to Wagga City in the Southern Inland grand final on Saturday, Bozic was named as one of the two joint winners of the Bill Castle Medal.
Bozic and Waratahs flanker Henry Chamberlain couldn't be split as the best and fairest award was shared for the first time since 2017.
Bozic hopes it isn't what comes from his last moment on a rugby field.
"It's all about the journey not the destination and hopefully the journey isn't over for me or the Blacks as we still have goals to achieve," Bozic said.
"This is a nice consolation but it's not what I want."
Bozic believes his personal accolade was a real reflection of Griffith's season. And finally playing consistently.
"The team has come a long way since January in the pre-season and I can't look good unless the team is looking good," he said.
"It's the first year I've actually played the whole season so it was looking good until today but I made the grand final and that's something I haven't done since 2006."
Chamberlain was shocked when his name was called out despite a strong season in his second year at Waratahs.
The New Zealander linked with the club last year and has been one of their consistent figures.
"I didn't expect it but I'm stoked," Chamberlain said.
"It's been really good, I've enjoyed every minute of the season and they are a great bunch of boys to be with."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
