The Area News

Griffith left to rue start as fightback falls short

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 3 2022 - 1:50pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a case of so near yet so far for Griffith.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.