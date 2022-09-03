The Area News
Yoogali SC lock in finals for Capital Premier League under 23

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:30am, first published 10:15am
Yoogali SC has etched a place in the club's history book off the back of a 1-0 victory over Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League under 23s.

