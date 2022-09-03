Yoogali SC has etched a place in the club's history book off the back of a 1-0 victory over Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League under 23s.
Heading into the second last round of the season, Yoogali's under 23s side were sitting four points ahead of fifth, and any result would have been enough to secure their top four position.
It was a dream start for the Griffith-based side as Mason Donadel continued his run of good form with a goal just seven minutes into the game.
The side was able to hold onto that 1-0 lead, and even a late technical dismissal for Luke Armanini wasn't enough to prevent Yoogali from picking up the three points which have seen them rise to third place.
The result means the top four are locked, and Yoogali will face rivals Wagga City Wanderers in two weeks.
Meanwhile, in first grade, Yoogali fell to a 16th-minute goal from Curtis Schaefer.
Yoogali SC will return home next weekend looking to cause an upset against Queanbeyan City.
