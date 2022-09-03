Wagga City's undefeated season ended with a grand final win today in a one sided affair against Griffith.
The first of three grand final match-ups between the two clubs ended in a 17 - 0 scoreline, with Wagga City's three tries more than enough to secure the trophy.
The game started in dramatic fashion as Griffith prop Daniel Richens went down with a lower leg injury in the first minute, requiring paramedics and quickly moving the game to the adjacent field.
Wagga City coach Mitchell Andrews said the early interruption was an obvious shake up for his team
"We came out fired up then we had to have a lull and fire ourselves back up," he said.
Andrews said he was "over the moon" with the result and credited Griffith for the hard fought contest.
"They pushed us harder than anyone has ever pushed us this year," he said.
"They just kept showing up and they wanted to win."
The game came down to capitalising on chances, with Wagga City making the most of their opportunities and converting attacking sets into points.
The premiers opened the scoring just before the half with a try from outside centre Caleb Atkinson.
Wagga City found their form in the second term, with Ilama Nasaku Ravouvou gliding through the Blacks defence for an easy score under the posts in the 40th minute and again right on full time as Eddie Lagaali picked up a dropped pass and ran in a corner try.
Wagga City captain Jarrod Bryant said despite the scoreline, the game was a slog.
"Griffith were very strong today - we really just needed to weather their storm continuously," he said.
"We had to be very disciplined and patient the whole game."
