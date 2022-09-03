The Area News
Wagga City win Southern Inland Rugby Union 3rd grade grand final 17 - 0 over Griffith

By Tim Piccione
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:13am
Wagga City's undefeated season ended with a grand final win today in a one sided affair against Griffith.

