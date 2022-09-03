The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Blacks fall short in SIRU second grade grand final

By Courtney Rees
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga City survived a scare but some brilliance from Ben Schreiber ensured there would be no heartbreak in the second grade grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.