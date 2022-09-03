The Black and Whites were able to overcome a slow start and keep their first-grade season alive with a victory against West Wyalong at Exies Oval.
West Wyalong was dangerous in the opening 10 minutes and found themselves out to a 10-0 lead with tries to Andrew Preston and William Hobbs.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka felt that his side didn't do the basics well at the start of the game.
"It was a bit of nerve and a bit of emotion, but it was pretty basic, we just had to hold the ball and not give errors away," he said.
"Full credit to West Wyalong they came out looking to play and played some good footy."
Fate wasn't smiling on the Mallee Men from that point onwards as injuries started to occur at a regular interval starting with Sam Basham coming from the field with a concussion.
The Black and Whites were able to turn defence into attack at Chaise Sergi was able to pounce on a loose ball and race 95 metres to score, with the Mallee Men losing Cameron Miller to an ankle injury in the lead-up.
The injuries continued to mount for West Wyalong and the Black and Whites were able to take advantage as a chip from Semisi Liu was claimed by Ben Watts to make it 10-all with 15 minutes left in the opening 40.
A try to Semi Tafili saw the Panthers able to take a 16-10 lead into the break.
Naashon Mataora and Mark Tiere got over in the early stages in the second half, and with 17 minutes remaining, Mataora was able to score his second and looked to see the Panthers in a safe position.
Tomasi Caqusau and Liu finished the scoring for the afternoon to see the Black and Whites progress to the preliminary final with a 38-10 victory.
Lavaka was full of praise for his young halfback Chaise Sergi and Naashon Mataora.
"That (Sergi's try) broke the ice a little bit for us," he said.
"We defended our line for long stages in the first 20 minutes, and we weren't seeing much of the ball.
"He (Mataora) was doing a lot of the dirty work, and it's stuff that you don't normally get credit for."
