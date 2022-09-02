The Area News
Subscriber

Group 20 minor semi finals 2022

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 2 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 11:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The scenario for sides is simple at Exies Oval on Saturday, win and your season stays alive or lose and start preparing for 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.