The scenario for sides is simple at Exies Oval on Saturday, win and your season stays alive or lose and start preparing for 2023.
In first grade, the Black and Whites will be looking to avoid going out in straight sets when they take on West Wyalong.
The Panthers do have the form against the Mallee Men so far this season with two wins from their two games and the young side will be wanting to secure a shot at redemption after falling to Leeton last weekend.
The action will kick off at 9.45am with the under 16s game between Yenda and DPC Roosters followed by the under 18s game where the Blueheelers will look to stay alive when they take on West Wyalong.
The League Tag game will kick off at 12.15pm where Yenda and West Wyalong look to keep their seasons alive before TLU Sharks and DPC Roosters square off at 1.20pm.
First grade will round off the day with kick off at around 2.35pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
