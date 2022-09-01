Griffith's meatiest competition has concluded in earnest, with the handover of the final prize of the competition.
While first, second and third places received cash prizes - there was another prize in wait donated by Mia Casa on Banna Avenue. The storefront is a regular sponsor of the event, and this year, offered to put up a vacuum sealer as a door prize to encourage more entries.
Advertisement
Michael Gunba took out the sealer this year, and in true professional style, said he would likely use it for further cured meats.
"I've still got meats hanging in the shed, there's a couple there."
Mr Gunba promised organiser Roy Catanzariti at least some of the meat.
READ MORE
Nathan Guglielmino from Mia Casa said that he was keen to simply add an extra incentive for salami-makers to enter the competition, which they have supported.
"We collect the salami so I said 'I'll give something away'. Maybe people go 'oh well, if there's only a hundred sticks handed in, I have a one-in-a-hundred chance of getting the sealer and that's enough - they don't have to care whether they get first in the comp which they obviously want."
"I want to give them an incentive just to hand the salamis in. Without the salamis, there's no comp."
He added that the random nature did lead to a little bit of nerves that the winner of the competition could hypothetically also take out the door prize, but said that with over 100 salamis, he was alright with that risk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.