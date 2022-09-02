Strategies to improve women's mental health will take centre stage as the Griffith Soroptimists' annual SHINE event returns to the Exies Club in September.
Following a COVID cancellation last year, the event will once again showcase health and wellness initiatives and strategies, all consistent with the 'Shining a light on mental health' theme.
Advertisement
SHINE will also feature presentations, forums and interactive sessions, as well as guest speakers like Member for Murray, Helen Dalton, and travel blogger and author Heather Ward.
Soroptimist member and lead event organiser Jenny Ellis said SHINE had three primary aims.
"One is to inspire and equip Griffith women for wellness. The other is to let them know what health and wellness services are available," Ms Ellis said.
"The last is to support women professionals in health and wellness."
Ms Ellis said the event coincides with the 2022 Women's Health Week initiative, which is spearheaded by the Jean Hailes for Women's Health foundation.
She said event organisers were motivated by results from the Jean Hailes Women's Health Survey from 2020, which found 39 per cent of women could not afford healthcare when needed.
The report also found 31 per cent of women in regional or rural areas could not book medical appointments when they needed one.
READ MORE
"We have a lot here in Griffith," she said. "It's not that we don't have the services, it's that we're not aware of what services are available.
"There is a lot of help around but it comes from different areas and it's not just the one medical pathway.
"Women are often the caregivers of the household. They're the ones that make the doctor's appointment and look out for their family as far as health goes. If we can get the message out to women then they're whole families will be helped."
Ms Ellis said she hoped attendees walked away feeling more positive and empowered with new strategies to improve mental health.
"Compared with the city, we're struggling out here. But there's hope, and I'm one to always look at the positives," she said.
"If people realise they have options, then that helps lift up their heads."
SHINE will take place Saturday, September 11 from 9am to 4pm at the Mirrool Room at Griffith Exies. Tickets are available via trybooking.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.