The footpath outside IOOF Park is soon to be positively covered with hopeful and inspiring messages as part of a heartwarming initiative from mental health advocate Michelle Bordignon.
From midday on September 3 to 2pm, Mrs Bordignon will be running a 'Let's Chalk About Mental Health' day next to the sculptures in the park, encouraging the community to pick up a piece of chalk and write a positive message or image on the path.
She originally saw the idea being done in Cannes, and it's since travelled to Townsville before now landing here in Griffith.
The goal is to spread messages of hope to those walking on the footpath, and promote further conversations about mental health, just in time for R U OK Day on September 8.
Mrs Bordignon said that if it helped just one person have a better day or have an important conversation, it would be worth it.
"I thought what a beautiful idea. I've done it myself but just in my cement area at home, then I thought this year I'd put it out there and see if anyone would like to join me," she said.
"If this helps someone realise they're not alone, and helps another family not go through what we've gone through, then that's what this is about."
Michelle's youngest daughter sadly took her life in 2019 after a four-year battle with mental health, and that event is partly what motivated Mrs Bordignon to take action on mental health awareness.
She added that interest in the day had already been high, and she has hopes of seeing it become a larger annual thing.
"We'll start small and see how it goes."
Any positive messages are encouraged to be written down, although she said that there were a few young ones who were keen to simply draw rainbows and that is strongly encouraged as well.
While all are welcome, Mrs Bordignon said that children should have an adult with them due to the proximity of the path to the road.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
