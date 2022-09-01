Riverina students and young women were given a taste of non-traditional careers and vocational education at a careers showcase day on Wednesday.
The MAE (Manufacturing, Agrifood and Electrotechnology) Riverina Showcase Day was organised by not-for-profit Agrifood Industry Training Advisory Board (ITAB) and was held in an industry setting at the Casella Family Brands factory in Yenda.
The event focused on encouraging girls and young women to pursue roles in non-traditional sectors, particularly the food science and manufacturing/electrical sectors.
Dozens were in attendance, including VCE students from surrounding high schools and young women looking to expand their professional repertoire.
Careers advisors and representatives from educational bodies such as TAFE NSW and NSW Department of Education also attended.
Visitors were dressed in hard hats and hi-vis and given a guided tour of the Casella facilities, exploring the various roles involved in the manufacturing process.
The young crowd then attended a question-and-answer session which featured female industry leaders, including electricians and powerline workers from as far away as Orange, who discussed their roles and the advantages of pursuing non-traditional careers.
Attendee Taia Culgan said she had enjoyed learning about the different career pathways available.
The 22 year-old professional cleaner and mother said she felt empowered knowing organisations like Agrifood ITAB were pushing for more female representation.
"It makes you think that being a young mum doesn't stop you from doing the things you want in life," Miss Culgan said.
"I want to go and do what I want to do, and nobody can change my thoughts on that, not even a boss or an employer."
Miss Culgan said she recommended the event and would encourage any young women unsure about their professional future to attend.
"It's definitely good for young mums and any parent too, whether they're single or in a relationship," she said.
"No matter what, you should try everything, and don't stop until you like what you want to do."
NSW Utilities & Electrotechnology ITAB executive officer Tony Palladino, who helped organise the showcase day, said he received positive feedback from the event.
"The industry leaders we had come along was really valuable based on the feedback we got," he said. "Hopefully we can encourage more young women to join the ranks of the non-traditional trade areas."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
