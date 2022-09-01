Nurses across the state have rallied, once again, in a 24-hour strike to campaign for ratios in hospitals and better incentives for nurses to relocate regionally.
It's a conversation they've had twice before in 2022 alone, but with no meaningful change, the nurses who met outside Griffith Base Hospital are growing increasingly tired with the lack of response from state politicians.
Advertisement
The strike began at 7am and will wrap up at 7am on September 2, as nurses go back to understaffed wards and overstretched colleagues - and many emphasised the increasing patient loads per nurse.
Kristy Wilson, Griffith branch secretary of the NSWNMA, explained the dire straits of the staffing crisis.
"In any given week in this hospital behind us, they need to fill 70 shifts. They're sending out 1200-1800 text messages to fill shifts."
"Why are the nurses in Queensland so much more valued than the nurses in NSW, because we're certainly not valued here."
After previous rallies have called for community engagement, a few community members came out to share their support.
Katie Dean, herself an assistance in nursing in aged care, shared a story of her experience in the hospital when her son Sebastian fell ill with COVID-19 at fourteen months old.
Miss Dean contacted Healthdirect for advice, and was told that the hospital would be unable to see her unless Sebastian's temperature hit over 42 degrees.
"They said to stay home unless he had a temperature of over 42 degrees because they just didn't have the beds," she said.
"He had a temperature of 40 and they said not to come unless it went over 42."
That experience prompted her to rally behind the nurses.
"You've got our support. You guys are always there for everyone when they need anything ... If we don't, no-one else will."
READ MORE
The strike comes just after Victoria's state parliament announced free uni degrees for nurses and midwives - but Griffith Base Hospital's healthcare staff said that a similar plan here would be just a start to solving the staffing crisis.
"It would be good, but ... These are deep wounds that need sutures, not band-aids," said James Bell, a nurse at the protest.
Health advocate Brendan Catanzariti and Ms Wilson both criticised regional health minister Bronnie Taylor for her lack of action on the staffing crisis and called out a lack of healthcare discussion at the recent Bush Summit.
Advertisement
"They don't want to know. They don't have a mat big enough to sweep it under," Ms Wilson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.