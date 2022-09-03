Council offers reward for information after vandalism

Griffith City Council is offering a $5000 reward for information following vandalism at City Park and the toilet blocks at Jubilee Oval.
The City Park, Community Gardens and toilets were hit overnight - with the vandals setting fire to bins and damaging amenities.
Advertisement
While the case is currently being investigated by police who are watching the CCTV footage, Griffith City Council has taken steps by offering a $5000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.
The latest hit is simply the most recent in a string of vandalism incidents across recent months.
"Council is committed to providing the best possible facilities for our community to enjoy, but the increasing number of acts of vandalism makes it that much harder to ensure funds are being diverted to where they should be," said Mayor Doug Curran.
"I'm not sure what satisfaction these fools get from these actions but our community deserves better."
"So much time and money needs to be used on fixing what these idiots keep doing - every time something is damaged or stolen, it has a significant impact on our community," he added.
READ MORE
Other incidents that Cr Curran referred to included damage to Enticknap Park, plants being stolen from Yambil Street and other hits on the Community Gardens.
Council's Director of Infrastructure and Operations Phil King said that there were both financial impacts and staffing impacts as a result of vandalism.
"Firstly, vandalism diverts staff away from scheduled work and puts them behind - this then impacts on the ability to provide services to our community," said Mr King.
"The financial impact is an unexpected cost to repair or replace the damaged items which also has a flow on effect to our community."
This financial impact is in addition to the $5000 put up as a reward.
Information can be given to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or to Council on 1300 176 077.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.