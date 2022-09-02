Parkrun begins at Ted Scobie Oval on Saturday
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
Exhibition celebrates Australian drawing
Named for artist William Dobell, the Dobell Prize highlights all types of Australian drawing from animation to watercolours. This touring exhibition from the National Art School will showcase 43 of 64 finalists from the 2021 prize. The exhibition opens on Friday September 2, from 6pm and closes on October 23.
Park transformed into cultural centre
Street Scapes returns for 2022, centered on the city's centre. On Friday Twice Shy will perform from 6pm, with Yarran Wines and Limone Dining offering tasty treats from 5pm. On Saturday pop-up markets start the event from 4pm, with live music from Folk U and Analog Trick, Limone Dining and Yarran Wines offering delightful refreshments and food. Sunday will see another pop-up event from midday.
Weekend nightlife
The Cold Cowboys will take the mic at Yenda Hotel from 7pm on Friday. Just A Girl headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Sameera will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Charlie Jones will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Bradyn Challis performs at the Area Hotel's main bar on Saturday from 10pm.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
