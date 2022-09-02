The Cold Cowboys will take the mic at Yenda Hotel from 7pm on Friday. Just A Girl headlines Accoustic Fridays at the Area Hotel on Friday from 7pm. Sameera will perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Charlie Jones will take the stage at Griffith Southside Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. Bradyn Challis performs at the Area Hotel's main bar on Saturday from 10pm.