LETTERS: Bush Summit a huge success for Griffith

The Bush Summit was an outstanding success and a great occasion for Griffith.
The program ran seamlessly, despite fog causing a delay in the PM's arrival and the order of proceedings having to be re-arranged at short notice. Nearly every speaker and panellist impressed and while the Federal Minister for the Environment and Water imparted policy that irrigators didn't want to hear they listened politely.
And despite being the Member for Sydney and her recent shadow portfolios in Opposition being Education and Women she demonstrated that she was on top of her new portfolio.
Our local contributors, from our Mayor, Doug Curran, to Vito Mancini and Bill Calabria AM also shone. Vito shared a panel on Water:Lifeblood of the Regions - getting more from every drop with the Federal and State Ministers for Water and I thought his one-liner when asked to sum up the discussion was priceless when he warned against Perfect getting in the way of Good.
And congratulations to the theatre staff, ably supported by staff from our City Library and Art Gallery and the morning tea and lunch, showcasing some local produce, expertly packaged and served by the CWA.
There is one key difference between Irrigators on the Darling River and those on the Murray and Murrumbidgee Rivers.
Irrigators on the Darling River have almost no government-controlled dams to regulate water flows. For those in the Murray and Murrumbidgee Irrigation Areas, our forebears built the dams and canals we rely upon. The two systems are not comparable.
This fact, and the fact Irrigators on the Darling River built and maintain their own irrigation infrastructure seems to be crucial fact many politicians have forgotten in recent years.
I hope as debate around the recovery of 450 gigalitres gears up, simple aspects of river management is not forgotten.
I also hope our politicians remember in dry years, water guarantees to South Australia can't be met unless new dams are constructed on the inflows to the Darling River.
So Sydney has achieved a massive two metres of rain this year for only the fifth time since records have been taken, and is on track for its wettest year on record.
Our dams are bursting at the seams, with predictions of above average spring rains, and the strong possibility of even more flooding.
At this time, let us again reflect back on the comments from scaremongers during the Millennium Drought who told us our dams would never fill again.
With knee-jerk reaction our politicians then decided to reduce our food and fibre production so we could 'save' the limited water that, we were told, would forever fall in insufficient quantity to fill our storages (yes, the ones that are now overflowing).
Do our city folk who support this water policy madness understand that when we grow less, their food prices increase. And that our farmers need a reliable water supply so they can put this food on our kitchen tables at a reasonable price?
We do not need to 'recover' more water for the environment. What we do need is to accept that Australia continues to be a continent of 'drought and flooding rains'. As such, sensible water policy would be storing supplies during the present time of excess falls, then managing it effectively for environmental and agricultural purposes during times of short supply.
This should not be a difficult concept to grasp, but due to the 'green' influence on our public policy it is one we continue to struggle with.
What a shame, in present circumstances, that those who promoted the fallacy that our dams would never fill again will not admit the error of their ways and support the sensible, balanced management of our water resource.
