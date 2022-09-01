Griffith residents are in for a damp start to the warmer months with more rain predicted this spring thanks to a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event (IOD).
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the IOD is an ocean and atmosphere phenomenon which can influence rainfall patterns in countries bordering the Indian Ocean, with the negative IOD's often linked to higher rainfall in far-north and southern regions of Australia.
With a negative IOD currently active, Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said Griffith residents can expect a soggy spring, as well as more cloud coverage and below average temperatures.
"The cold fronts coming across will be dragging more moisture off the north-west shelf and bringing it towards your region," he said.
"Because of that there's a very high chance we see above average rainfall for spring, both in the short and long term."
While the region did experience a negative IOD in spring last year, Mr Pippard said this year's event is expected to be much stronger.
It follows a wet August in which 82.4mm fell on Griffith, as well as a wet summer which saw 172mm dumped in January alone, per Weatherzone.
Mr Pippard said the previous spring saw 190mm of rain recorded in Griffith, almost double the 100mm average.
"It doesn't necessarily bring more cold fronts, but with each cold front there's a higher chance we see widespread rainfall across the region and upstream of the region," he explained.
"The average is just over 100mm for spring, and currently we're looking at an 80 per cent chance of getting higher than that number. There's a 50 per cent chance that 2022 will be at least as wet as last spring."
Mr Pippard also said IOD differed from the much-spoken-about La Nina event, given it mostly influenced weather during spring while the latter often began in later months around summer.
"IOD is not necessarily the same as La Nina, so it won't stick around for several days. This rain will sweep across over a day or two," he said.
Griffith residents expecting a sunny turnaround following a soggy spring may be a little disappointed though, with above average rainfall already expected for the summer months.
"It doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be raining all the time," Mr Pippard said. "There's a good chance it'll be above average rainfall, but there's more likely going to be longer dry periods with short periods of heavy rainfall."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
