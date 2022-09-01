The Area News
Griffith is in store for a wet and cool spring thanks to a negative Indian Ocean Dipole dragging moisture from the west

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
September 1 2022 - 3:00am
BROLLY SEASON: Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard says negative Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to be "much stronger" than last year. PHOTO: File

Griffith residents are in for a damp start to the warmer months with more rain predicted this spring thanks to a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event (IOD).

