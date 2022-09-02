License lost after cocaine found in driver's system

A 32-year-old man was convicted of driving under the influence of cocaine after facing Griffith Local Court on August 31.
Sevi Tropea plead guilty to a charge of of driving while under the influence of cocaine on March 13, after police arrested Tropea in the early morning.
According to documents tendered to court, Tropea was driving a Mazda ute down Murrumbidgee Avenue when police conducted a roadside breath test which returned a negative result.
An oral-fluid test however, returned a positive reading and the man was arrested.
Magistrate Trevor Khan noted Tropea had faced court before, and while he acknowledged there had been "nothing adverse" in his driving, convicted him.
"You don't get two get-out-of-jail free cards," Mr Khan said.
"You're taking a risk, the risk didn't pay off this time."
Tropea was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months - from August 31 to November 30.
