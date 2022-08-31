The Black and Whites will enter this weekend looking to avoid going out in straight sets when they head to Exies Oval on Saturday afternoon.
After letting an eight-point lead slip against Leeton last weekend, the Panthers will now have to take the long road to reach the grand final starting with a clash against West Wyalong this weekend.
The Black and Whites do have form against the Mallee Men this season, picking up a convincing 42-0 win at Solar Mad Stadium before heading to Ron Crowe Oval in the final round of the regular season with the two points after a 30-16 win.
The Mallee Men will need to be careful, as while they fought back against the Waratahs in the elimination final, they surrendered a lot of second-half points to narrowly keep their season alive.
The action at Exies Oval on Saturday will get underway at 9.45pm with the clash between Yenda and DPC Roosters in the under 16s.
The first-grade clash between the Mallee Men and Panthers will kick off at around 2.35pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
