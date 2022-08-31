The Area News
Subscriber

Hundreds are expected to flock to Dalton Park for the 2022 Yenda Group Griffith Cup following COVID restrictions in recent years

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
August 31 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GIDDY-UP: Griffith Jockey Club vice president Renae Testoni and president Bernie Connolly toast to the return of the beloved Yenda Group Griffith Cup. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Griffith Jockey Club members are anticipating fascinators and plenty of fun as the Yenda Group Griffith Cup returns in September 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.