Griffith Jockey Club members are anticipating fascinators and plenty of fun as the Yenda Group Griffith Cup returns in September 2022.
Griffith's most popular race day was held behind closed doors in 2021 due to social distancing measures and COVID-19 restrictions.
Griffith Jockey Club president Bernie Connolly said he was excited knowing this won't be the case on Saturday September 10 though.
"It gives people the opportunity to get dressed up, meet up with their friends and have a great day out in the sun," said Mr Connolly, who has been a jockey club member since its beginning 12 years ago.
"We only have one race meet a year, but if people have never been to the races before then this would be a great opportunity to get out and experience it."
Mr Connolly said the club had been working hard on revamping facilities and infrastructure at the Dalton Park racecourse, which included a newly built PVC running rail and an outer fence to protect racers from intruding kangaroos.
"Our facilities have been maintained a lot over the last two years, so we just want to put on a great day for the people," he said.
Jockey Club vice president Renae Testoni spoke highly of the side attractions which race-goers can experience on the day, including live music performances and a VIP rosé bar.
"We've revamped our 'kids corner' this year too, to try and make it a little more family friendly," Mrs Testoni said. "There's something for everyone, and its intended to be a great family day out."
Mrs Testoni said organisers were still expecting a younger crowd on the day, including university students who will be returning home for the event.
"It has become quite popular among the 19 to 25 years olds. Being able to have some drinks in the sun is always appealing," she said.
With six races, over two thousand spectators and Sky Sports TV coverage to be expected, Mrs Testoni said the Griffith horse racing events can only grow from here.
"At the moment we're toying with the idea of having a second race meeting," she said. "We need to figure out where we could fit that into the calendar and how that would work.
"This is our main race day though. We're proud of what we've achieved and what we continue to achieve."
"It's the best day out in Griffith," Mr Connolly added.
Tickets for the 2022 Yenda Group Griffith Cup are currently available for purchase via 123 Tix.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
