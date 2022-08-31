With one round to go before finals, Hanwood is looking to complete their undefeated regular season in Wagga.
This weekend will see the top-of-the-table clash between Hanwood and Leeton United, which has been moved from the Mia Sportsground to Rawlings Park, take centre stage.
With the emotional and ugly scenes when the two sides faced each other in round nine, players will need to keep their feelings under control.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco feels the proximity of finals will keep the players under control.
"Finals are next week, so I think that will sort everything out in that regard and should keep everyone in check from both sides," he said.
"Our main priority is to win the game, and however we are going to do that, we will. We got the chance of a win taken off us last time, so we want to come out and set the record straight."
The Hanwood side is yet to lose a game all season, and with Leeton being the only team they haven't secured an actual result against, after the round nine match was abandoned and awarded as a draw, the goal is clear for this weekend.
"There is still importance in this game in that we have the chance to finish the regular season undefeated, and the boys are really keen to do that," he said.
"We will be resting a few players this weekend with some niggles and yellow card concerns that we don't want to risk with it being the last round before finals."
Leeton is safe in second place, four points ahead of Lake Albert in third, meaning Hanwood will face the United side in the first round of finals.
Bertacco wasn't sure how much of this game would translate into the major semi-final.
"It is one of those interesting kinds of games that we are going out there to win 100 per cent, and what the other team does hasn't really concerned us at all this year," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
