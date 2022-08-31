DPC Roosters will head into the major semi-final on Sunday at Darlington Point Sportsground, having spent more time off the field than on it in the past month.
It has been an inconsistent schedule for the Roosters, having had the club by in round 17 before taking on Yanco-Wamoon in the final round of the regular season and then with the minor premiership wrapped up, they had the first week of finals off.
Coach Ben Jeffery admitted he wasn't too pleased with the stop-start nature of the schedule.
"I'm not a fan of a week on and week off, to be completely honest," he said.
"I would have preferred for us to be able to continue forward and have this inconsistent run of games."
The equation doesn't get better for the Roosters if they are to win, as they would then have a week off before the grand final, meaning they would have played just three of the last six weeks of the season.
The one positive that can be taken from the draw working the way it has, it has afforded injured players a chance to get over their niggles.
Blake Carrol, Ben Vearing, Tom Fattore and Kyle Charles are all on their way back into the equation, and Jeffery said they may feature this weekend when they take on Leeton.
"We have a couple to see how they pull up after coming back from injuries, so we are still touch and go with a few guys," he said.
"We have had some good numbers at training, so hopefully, we can keep moving forward."
While the Roosters have been successful against the Greens this season, with two wins from their two games, Jeffery knows that finals football is a different beast.
The Roosters coach was on hand as the Leeton side defeated the Black and Whites and took notes heading into their clash.
"Semi-final footy is completely different, so we will be looking to improve on some areas where we have been a bit slack lately," he said.
"I was looking for places to attack and where they were throwing their attack and seeing what kind of shape they were playing. They were down by eight points on the weekend and came back and won, so we know we will have to pay for the full 80 minutes."
The action out at Darlington Point Sportsground will get underway with the Black and Whites taking on Leeton in the under 16s at 9.45am.
The first grade game will kick off at around 2.35pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
