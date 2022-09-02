The Area News
Alice Calf was convicted of driving while disqualified in court

By The Area News
September 2 2022 - 11:00pm
Woman convicted of driving while disqualified

A pregnant 20-year-old woman was fined $750 and lost her licence for seven months after being caught driving while disqualified and possessing illegal drugs.

