Woman convicted of driving while disqualified

A pregnant 20-year-old woman was fined $750 and lost her licence for seven months after being caught driving while disqualified and possessing illegal drugs.
Alice Calf faced Griffith Local Court on August 31, on charges of driving while disqualified and possession of illegal drugs. Calf pled guilty to both charges.
In documents tendered to the court, Calf was driving on May 11 along Chant Street in Darlington Point, with two passengers in the car.
Darlington Point police stopped Calf for a random breath test and found she had been disqualified from driving.
Police also searched the car, uncovering an amount of cannabis and an unknown yellow powder.
Calf's legal representative William Glowrey said that Calf has been attending counselling services for drug addiction and has been "taking all available steps."
Magistrate Trevor Khan said that Calf had been before court three times in the past year, leading to the initial licence disqualification and he said that another time would lead to jail time.
Mr Khan said the repeated offences showed a lack of concern for the safety of her driving.
"I know she has a baby on the way, but she needs to reflect on her obligations to the community."
Mr Khan convicted Calf to a $500 fine and disqualified her licence for seven months - from August 31 to March 30 next year for driving while disqualified, adding another fine of $250 for possession of cannabis.
