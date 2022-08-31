The Griffith Blacks will be looking to end an eight-year wait for a first-grade premiership when they travel to Wagga on Saturday afternoon.
The club's last first-grade premiership came back in 2014 when they were able to defeat Albury and three members of that successful side.
Advertisement
Chris Latu started on that day and will be a key component of Saturday's game, while Andries De Meyer was on the bench in 2014 and will return to the starting line up missing the preliminary final through injury.
Tino Kaue is the remaining member of the premiership side and will be on the bench for this weekend.
After a strong showing at training on Tuesday night, coach Chris McGregor feels his side is in a great position.
He knows his side is going to be heading into the clash as underdogs, but that isn't phasing the side.
"It's going to be a huge ask, but we are ready for it," he said.
"Both of our games have been close, and we just have to focus on ourselves and make sure our structures are right we will definitely be in the contest."
The first game between the two sides was decided by seven points, while in the clash in Wagga, City came away with a 29-10 win.
RELATED
The Blacks will be welcoming back DeMeyer but have Vaea Mateo out of the starting line-up after hurting his ribs in the preliminary final against Waratahs.
"Hopefully, we can get him (Vaea) right so he can at least come off the bench," he said.
"Having Andries back in is great because of the leadership and experience he offers."
While thinking his side will have the edge in the forward pack, McGregor knows his defence will be at their best.
"We are going to have to be wary of once they get a roll on they are a good side," he said.
"They have some handy individual players, their fullback is always lightning, and Peter Little brings a lot of experience, and they have big centres and wingers, so if we can shut them down and work on our defence and make sure they aren't breaking that line and getting a roll on.
"They are a side who plays on momentum, and that is the same as us, we will just need to keep shutting them down."
The Blacks are in the running to take out three premierships, and if they were to claim a sweep in the men's games, it would be the first time since 1995.
Advertisement
The first-grade game will kick off at around 3.15pm at Conolly Rugby Park on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.