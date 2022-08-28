Man jailed for driving without licence and stealing ATV

The Area News
Court

Jamie Brennan jailed for driving without licence and stealing ATV

By The Area News
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:16am, first published August 28 2022 - 7:00pm
A Darlington Point man will remain in jail after he was convicted of stealing a vehicle, entering enclosed lands and two counts of driving while disqualified.

