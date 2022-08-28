Man jailed for driving without licence and stealing ATV

A Darlington Point man will remain in jail after he was convicted of stealing a vehicle, entering enclosed lands and two counts of driving while disqualified.
Jamie Brennan, 37, of Darlington Point faced Griffith Local Court on August 31, pleading guilty to the four charges.
According to documents tendered to the court, Brennan was captured on CCTV getting into a Hyundai i30 and driving it from and returning to a Darlington Street address at 2pm on April 25, then at 5.40pm, 6.32pm, 7.12pm, 9.32pm.
Further movements were recorded at 1.13am and 2.48am on April 26.
At 4.08am on April 26, CCTV at a Willbriggie chicken farm recorded Brennan pushing a Honda side-by-side all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) from the property before cutting a padlock on a gate around 4.17am.
The ATV was taken 12 kilometres to the Darlington Street address, with the owner of the ATV calling police to report the theft and sharing details of its location from a GPS tracker.
Police recovered the ATV that afternoon.
On May 10, police visited a Coleambally motel to arrest Brennan, who remained in custody since that date.
Brennan's legal representative Paul Keane said his client had experienced a difficult 12 months.
Mr Keane told the court Brennan had lost his brother and an aunt and circumstances including floods and being in custody had prevented him attending the funerals, and he had started to use drugs again.
Mr Keane said Brennan wanted to address his addiction and had responsibilities to two children and two grandchildren.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said the offences in April had occurred while Brennan was on a community corrections order from a previous conviction aggravating their seriousness.
He said the community expected people serving community correction orders to change their behaviour as it was an alternative to jail, and the community would be disappointed he had not taken the chance he was given.
Mr Khan said Brennan's record was lengthy and included charges of driving while disqualified in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017 and in 2018.
"In short he has shown repeated and continuous disregard for the road rules," Mr Khan said.
"There is no alternative, other than a full-time term of imprisonment."
Mr Khan gave Brennan an aggregate sentence of one year and eight months, to date from when Brennan entered custody on May 10, 2022.
He will be eligible for parole on January 9, 2024.
Once released, Mr Khan said he will also serve a further 12 months without a driver's licence.
