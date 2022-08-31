Yoogali SC will hit the road for the final time in the Capital Premier League regular season when they head to Canberra for their clash with Brindabella Blues.
While the first-grade game is just a game for pride for Yoogali SC as they look to make a strong finish to the season, it could be a crucial game for the under 23s.
The first grade side is locked in at seventh place regardless of the results the club achieves in the final two rounds, so the focus of achieving positive results to end an, at times, difficult season.
It will be a tough task for the under-23s this weekend as they look to secure their place in the top four with one game remaining.
The Blues are currently sitting at the top of the ladder and have only dropped four points all season but will be playing a midweek game to catch up on a washout.
Yoogali will be hoping their under 23s actually get to take to the field as last time they travelled to take on Brindabella, the 23s game was cancelled due to no referee being available.
