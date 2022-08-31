The Area News
Yoogali SC take on Brindabella Blues in Capital Premier League

By Liam Warren
Updated August 31 2022 - 8:04am, first published 1:16am
Yoogali SC will hit the road for the final time in the Capital Premier League regular season when they head to Canberra for their clash with Brindabella Blues.

