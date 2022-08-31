Conditions were perfect for the 2022 Lakesview Classic. Weather mild, light breeze, track smooth and firm, scenery stunning up the top end where the Long course ran.
The 12km Long course was from Myall Park to Nericon village while the short course was a 3km run around a Nericon citrus orchard.
Numbers were down with many runners out of town, and staffing was short, so it was Back to Basics, just the finish mat without the chutes and finishing structure.
Could you win a race with your eyes closed? We have an answer, keep reading!
At the crucial turn of the Short course where the runners head back toward home, Callum Vecchio must have had his eyes closed. He missed three cardboard arrows and five, yes five, ground arrows and headed north alone.
Fortunately, he has a good friend in Connor Moore who called him back, although I hope Connor followed the age-old Feral practice of waiting till the last moment before calling the errant runner back ... can't be too kind! Callum made up the lost ground, passed Connor with a thank you, and took the win and the trophy. The answer to the question then is YES.
Connor was a minute back, and another minute to Chloe Morshead, 1st female who shares the trophy with Callum. Natalie Schmitzer 6th and Brian Bellicanta 7th were the first oldies.
Without naming names, one must be impressed by the efforts of the oldies who seriously bulked up the start list and slogged out a tough run, top effort.
Not many may realise that the run was the topping on the cake for John Johns. He had already completed a bike ride and a pool session, making it a triathlon for the day.
Roy Binks takes an award for best mud decorated costume, and there is no truth to 11th was there at the time ... just saying.
Line honours and a share of the perpetual trophy went to Aidan Fattore and Mia Stockwell. Aidan showed no mercy, as usual, ran hard the whole way, and was over six minutes clear at the finish. Rodney Savage and Mark Andreazza were shoulder to shoulder for most of the run until Rodney forged a small gap. Anthony Trefilo ran solo, while Mia paced herself with Vince Restagno for most of the run.
Lea-Anne McKinnon is one of our newer club members and far from "keeping us waiting" she finished in the bunch, and if you read her t-shirt "Run Larapinta Stage Race" you would not be surprised that she had no trouble on our minor excursion.
Running returns to the Hill this Saturday with race one of the Arsova series.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. If you enjoy social activities and keeping fit through running, then the Feral's may suit you. New members are always welcome.
