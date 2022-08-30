The Griffith Swans under 17.5s are potentially one step away from the Riverina Football League grand final after a strong start to the final series.
The Swans took on Mangoplah in the qualifying final at Narrandera Sportsground on Sunday and came away with a 12.15 (87) to 4.4 (28).
Griffith was able to hold the Goannas to just two goals in the opening term but was only leading by eight points at the main break.
It was in the third term when the Swans were able to break away with five goals to one and another four goals to one in the final term to see Griffith secure a date with Turvey Park in the major semi-final at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday.
Bailey Morrissey continued his strong season up forward with four goals, with Oliver Bartter, Patrick Payne and Tom Bartter kicking two goals each.
Unfortunately, the reserve graders went out in the first round of finals after falling to an 11.13 (79) to 5.8 (38) defeat at the hands of Mangoplah.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
