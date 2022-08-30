The Area News
Subscriber

Griffith Swans remain in the RFNL premiership fight in four grades

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:38am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans will enter the second week of finals with four of their netball sides still in the premiership hunt.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.