The Griffith Swans will enter the second week of finals with four of their netball sides still in the premiership hunt.
The A graders were able to secure redemption from a loss in the third last round of the regular season when they were able to pick up a three-goal win over Wagga Tigers.
Advertisement
The Swans entered the clash as the underdogs against the strong Tigers outfit but showed they couldn't be counted out from the premiership equation with a 43-40 win.
They will face the favourites to take out the A grade competition this weekend when they face Mangoplah in the major semi-final, with the winner to take the first place in the grand final.
The Swans will have to do something that no other side has done yet this season if they want to be the first team into the decider.
The A reserve side finds themselves in a similar position after nail-biter in the qualifying final against the Goannas.
It was a game that went right down to the wire, but the Swans were able to come away with the place in the major semi-final after taking a 49-48 victory.
RELATED
They will look to secure the path straight into the grand final when they take on the Wagga Tigers, and the Swans are the only side to knock off the Tigers so far this season, and their defeat was a nail-biter decided by one goal.
Meanwhile both B and C grade were able to get past their first elimination game, and they will look to repeat that performance this weekend.
The B Graders were able to come away with a convincing victory 52-28 over GGGM Lions, and means they have set up a clash with old rivals Leeton-Whitton after they lost their qualifying final against the Tigers.
The C Graders were able to keep their season alive with a 36-33 victory over the Crows, and they will now take on Mangoplah after they fell to Wagga Tigers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.