The Griffith Blacks second graders have secured a shot at redemption as they booked their place in the SIRU grand final on Saturday.
The Griffith side was looking to make the most of home ground advantage when they met Ag College, but it was the visitors who were able to take the lead after winning a penalty from 20 metres out and converting the goal.
The Blacks hit back almost immediately off the back of a penalty as they spread the ball out to Reni Marela Kirirua, scoring in the 14th minute.
It was a closely contested game, and that would be the last of the scoring in the first half to see the Griffith side holding a narrow two-point advantage.
Once again, it was discipline that let the Ag College side hit the scoreboard again in the early stages of the second half to take a one-point lead before the Blacks lost Ratu Naliva to the sin bin.
Ag College wasn't able to capitalise, and after the Blacks were able to secure possession of the ball, which had been a problem all game, they were able to get over the line with Christian Timoti getting the ball down to secure a 12-6 victory.
Coach Tino Kaue knows his side has a bit to work on heading into the grand final.
"It was a tough fight, and it always is against the Aggies," he said
"There are a lot of one-percenters that we are going to have to fix and mistakes that we need to clean up, and the game will start flowing.
"There were 30 minutes where we were on our try line, and the boys fought for each other, and the family and they were able to keep them out."
The Blacks will be in for a tough test on Saturday when they come up against a Wagga City side who secured their spot in the final with a 37-0 victory over the Griffith side in week one of the finals.
"It is a big ask, but with everything we have come up against, we should be able to do it," he said.
The second grade game kicks off at 12.25pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
