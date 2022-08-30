The Griffith Blacks third-grade side have gone from not winning a game all season to now heading to the grand final.
CSU was able to make a strong start with a try 10 minutes into the game, and off the back of some ill-discipline from the Blacks saw that lead grow to 10 points.
The Reddies continued to mount pressure on the scoreboard, and it looked like the game may be out of reach for the Blacks with 14 minutes remaining in the first half. That was until CSU were reduced to 14 with a yellow card late in the first half.
Almost immediately, the Blacks were able to cross as Pieter Ferreira was able to get over and reduce the margin to eight.
It was two tries in quick succession as Ngara Timoti made the most of the man advantage and broke through to make the margin just three points at the break.
Griffith coach Sam McLeod felt those points late in the first half were crucial.
"I think if we didn't, we weren't going to win that game," he said.
"At half time, we knew that we'd given them those points off the back of our mistakes. One kick out on the full, and one didn't go 10 metres and penalised coming out of our own half, so you could argue we were lucky to be down by only 15."
With the CSU side still missing a man due to the yellow card and the Blacks were able to take the lead early in the second half, with Timoti barging his way over for his second of the afternoon.
CSU was able to regain their lead after a 60-metre break, and after they were awarded a penalty from 20 metres out, the Reddies lead was out to eight points.
The Blacks were able to breathe life back into the game with Michael Crowe, and with the time winding down, the Blacks were trailing by eight points with three minutes remaining.
After going close through Isaac Baratto, the Griffith side was able to score with the last play of the game as they were able to spread the ball out wide and scored to make it 29-25 when the final whistle was blown.
McLeod praised his team's spirit, especially that of one of his forwards.
"Having someone out there like Kapeli Scanlan who dislocated his shoulder last week and with five minutes to go, he can barely move his arm, but he was still out there making tackles," he said.
"We have come from not winning a game all season to be sitting with two wins in the finals. I'm incredibly proud of these boys."
While knowing it will be a tough ask up against Wagga City, McLeod has confidence in his side, feeling they have parity in the forwards, but their defence will have to be ready for the slick City backline.
