The Area News
Photos
Subscriber

Leeton take qualifying victory over West Wyalong in Group 20 League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:07am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton has moved one step closer to a League Tag decider after coming away with a convincing win over West Wyalong on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.