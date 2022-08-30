Leeton has moved one step closer to a League Tag decider after coming away with a convincing win over West Wyalong on Sunday.
The Greens were able to make a strong start to the game when Mikayla Bradshaw took advantage of confusion of the West Wyalong defence.
Charlotte Rudd doubled Leeton's advantage before the Mallee Chicks hit back when Mikayla Cooper pulled off an intercept and raced away to score.
The Greens scored three quick tries before the break with Chelsea Noonan, Kate Cooper, and a 70-metre effort from Grace Evans saw Leeton leading 24-6 at the break.
Jamie Taylor ensured the Leeton side made a strong start to the second half before Sophie McGregor all but secured her side's spot in the major semi-final with a 32-6 win.
Evans finished her strong performance with a second try before full time to see the Greens set up a date with the Black and Whites with a 36-6 victory.
The West Wyalong side will look to bounce back quickly as they will take on Yenda at Exies Oval on Sunday in the minor semi-final.
The Blueheelers were able to keep their season alive at Ron Crowe Oval after a come-from-behind victory over the Hay Magpies.
Luci Lugsdin got the Magpies off to a strong start before Sophie Curtis made it a 10-0 lead heading into the break. Hayley Sloan started the fight back from the Yenda side before Alana Koro pulled the Blueheelers level.
It was the boot of Monique Higgins that made the difference as she converted both tries to give Yenda a 12-10 victory.
