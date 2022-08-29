Last week seven ladies played in the Riverina Women's Golf Inc 2022 Open Amateur Championships at the Corowa Golf Club. Our girls played well and were in the winner's circle including silverware.
Congratulations to Donna Dossetor who had a tremendous Championship. She won the Pyke Everitt Jug 54 Holes Scratch Division 3 with a score of 299; the Hawthorne Ledgerwood Trophy Best 18 Holes Scratch Division 3 with 97; won the 54 Holes Handicap Open Championship Division 3; won both the Scratch and Handicap Veterans Division 3 and won the 18 Holes Scratch Day 3, Division 3.
Kandice Marin was the runner up to Donna in the 54 hole Scratch Division 3 with 306. Dorian Radue won the 54 Holes Stableford Division 4 Trial Event with 99 and Chris Cunial was the runner up with 98.
As well Chris was the runner up in the 36 Holes Stableford Division 4, Days 1 and 2; and won the Jane Armytage Cup 36 Holes Stableford Super Veterans Division 4, Days 1 and 2. Elizabeth Graham won the Schuster/Trewin Trophy 36 Holes Handicap Super Veterans with 152 nett.
Last Wednesday nineteen ladies played a Stableford event. Congratulations to Rachael Bourke who won Division Two (27-54) with 36 points which was the best score of the day.
Lyn Hedditch was the runner up with 34 points. Lesley Bock carded 31 points to win Division One (h/cap 0-26) by one shot from Rose Alpen.
On Saturday nineteen ladies played a Maximum Stroke. The spring weather was conducive to good scores. Congratulations to Division One (h/cap 0-26) winner Rose Alpen who soaked up the warmth and came in with a great score of 69 nett. Kathy King was the runner up with 75 nett.
Lyn Hedditch also had a fabulous round of golf to win Division Two (h/cap 27-54) with 69 nett. Elizabeth Barker was the runner up with a neat and tidy score of 73 nett.
Today's event is a Par and on Saturday there will be a Stroke Round for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Essentials on Banna and the Goodwill Plate $2/person to be paid at Pro Shop.
