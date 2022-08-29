The Area News

Ladies head to 2022 Riverina Women's Golf Open Amateur Championship in Corowa

By Annie Hicks
Updated August 29 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week seven ladies played in the Riverina Women's Golf Inc 2022 Open Amateur Championships at the Corowa Golf Club. Our girls played well and were in the winner's circle including silverware.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.