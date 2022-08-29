Spring cleaning: How to refresh your interiors for the warmer months

Do you feel that? It's that ever so slight shift in the air when the bitter winter chill begins to melt away to make way for bright blooms and long, sunny evenings. We find new spots to dine at, new foods to love, and we refresh our wardrobes, so why not bring the same attention to our homes as well?



It's actually simpler than you might think. With a few simple switches and additions, your home can be just as spring and summer ready as you are.

Add new accents

As the final frosts of winter begin to wear away, so should the winter-toned finishes that fill your home. The deep blues and cool grey pillows that feel your sofa should be switched up for softer, rosier hues to signify spring has sprung, or at least, is in the process of springing. Making these minor adjustments makes a major difference to the appearance of your home without needing to splash a bunch of cash.



Switching up the finishes and accents within your home creates a new overall colour palette, whilst in cooler months you have the power to create a moody, or cosy sense, the warmer months should have more vibrance and fun. Pops of pink, cream and red in the form of pillows, throws and coffee table books will freshen up your space and create a welcoming effect.

Of course, a natural addition to your home is something natural. We're of course referring to flowers. With spring approaching, floral blooms should feel your home for a refreshed vibrant feel. You can either choose to match the accents you've chosen to incorporate already, or you can add juxtaposing tones for a jungle of colour.

Spring clean

Throughout autumn and winter, we clutch onto our items for comfort as temperatures plummet. Perhaps it's through varying blankets laid on our couches. Or an abundance of bedside table reading to keep us entertained whilst rain wails in the night. But, as new light shines through our windows, we can see just how cluttered our home has become. As the months warm up and we open up our homes for afternoon drinks and summer tea parties, it's time to declutter.

Decluttering doesn't necessarily mean throwing away these comfort items, but rather finding new space for them so that they're not taking up valuable real estate within your home. Heavier winter blankets can be stored under the bed, or in stackable tubs that can be used to house loose items for a cleaner overall appearance.



After you've rid your space of clutter, dusting is a must, get behind all those hard-to-reach areas like behind your double bed frame, or underneath curtains. This may seem like a minor change, but it will create a fresher, sleeker atmosphere and rid your home of dust particles that can contribute to hay fever.

Switch up the floor plan

A simple way to refresh your home without spending a dime is simply by switching up the layout. If your living room doesn't centre around a coffee table, it's time to change that. The coffee table adds a centre to the space in which everything else can work around. It means when guests come over, there is an inviting and open space for everyone to sit in and enjoy.



When it comes to your bedroom, get creative! Move your bed, bedside table and desk around to see what works for you. Whilst some people enjoy having their bed as the centre of the space, others want to push it to the side to create a more open appearance. The goal is simply to switch things up for a little spring refresh.

Add some new art

Much like your finishes, the devil is in the details. A simple way to create new fun and vibrance within your home is to change up the artwork. Switching up your artwork needn't be an expensive activity either, head to local markets to find vibrant prints and paintings by local artists.



By curating a collection of pieces you love, you're able to chop and change each season to reflect both the change of season and your changing tastes. Artwork is an incredible opportunity to have a bit of fun with your interiors. Opt for a quirky and colourful print that's an instant conversation starter for possible house guests.