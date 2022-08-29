It may have been Italian Fiesta week but no Italians featured among the winners of a Two Person Ambrose at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday with 80 players.
Trent McFadzean and Chris Richards combined to fire 66 off the stick to card 61 1/4 nett. They birdied 7th, 8th, 9th, 11th, 15th and 17th.
Runners-up Sam Ranney and Brad Lemon on 63 nett, 66 scratch with birdies on the 8th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, and 16th. In third place were Paul Josling, Jim Shannon and Max Turner 63 3/4 nett.
Bryan Trembath won the 4th pin, 7th Adam McGann, 8th Andrew Scott, 11th Trent McFadzean, 15th Max Turner, 16th Robin Salvestro
Vouchers to 67 1/2 nett.
Despite all the counter attractions a solid field of 60 players contested Sundays medley single stableford.
Llisioni Koroi 37 points won A Grade, Darren Forrester 35 points runner-up.
Peter Cunial 36 points best in B Grade, upcoming junior Broden Spencer 34 points runner-up.
Ryan Minato 47 points won C Grade. Rachael Bourke flew one for the ladies, runner-up on 36 points on a countack over Peter Den Houting.
Pins to 7th. Sim Tuitivake, 11th. Blake Millis, 15th. Justin Robertson.
Vouchers to 31 points.
The second Scramble event is only two weeks away on Sunday, September 11. Besides the Men's and Ladies events, there is also a Mixed. Entry online.
Today's event is a single stableford, Saturday a single stroke, Sunday a medley single stableford.
The veterans played a single stableford last Saturday with 27 players in two divisions. It was also the final round of the Winter Cup.
Gerry Cox 36 points on Div.1 on a countback over John Gale 36 points.
Doug McWilliam won Div.2 with 39 points from Bill Wilkinson 35 points.
John Gale won the 4th pin, John Brennick 16th. Vouchers to 31 points.
The final results of the Winter Cup saw John Gale runaway winner on 219 points. There were prizes for the ten places.
Tony McBride 208, John Brennick 205, Wal Hood 197, Graeme Gifford 196, Joe Cudmore 195, Ken Alpen 194, Keith Woodbridge 194, Martin Sweeney 192, Mike Hedditch 191.
The Second Round of the Cudmore-Williams Trophy will be played at Leeton on Monday, September 5. A 10.00am shotgun start with lunch provided.
There is a sheet in the pro Shop.
Another single stableford this week. Veterans are also asked to return their entries for the Week of Golf A.S.A.P. A single stableford with 46 players last Wednesday.
Sim Tuitivaki 37 points won A Grade, Darren Forrester 36 points runner-up.
Broden Spencer 34 points won B Grade on a countback over Terry Bennett 34 points.
Graeme Gifford 37 points won C Grade, Frank Zambon 36 points second.
Pins to 7th. Roy Calabria, 11th.Fusi Fidow, 16th. Sim Tuitivaki. Vouchers to 31 points.
