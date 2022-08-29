It was a perfect weekend at home in the first round of finals for the Leeton Greens on Sunday.
Along with their first grade side booking their place in the major semi-final in Darlington Point next Sunday, they will be joined by their under 16s, 18s and reserve grade.
In the under 16s clash that started the proceedings at Leeton No 1 Oval it was the Greens who made a strong start with Kyson Freer getting over, and they took a 10-0 lead into the break after Jesse Watson made a break down the flank.
Yenda mounted a charge at the start of the second half when Aza-Akon Titio and Isaiah Nauer got over, and with two successful conversions from Toby Hams, Yenda took a 12-10 lead.
The Greens were able to make the most of three straight penalties, and Freer was able to get over for his second of the day, and with a successful conversion, Leeton was able to take a 16-12 victory.
The Black and Whites await Leeton in the major semi final, while Yenda will look to bounce back when they take on a DPC Roosters side who picked up a 30-8 victory over Yanco-Wamoon.
The Blueheelers and Greens met again in the under 18s qualifying final, and it was Yenda who took an early 6-0 lead when Elvis Nauer-Wood barged over.
While Leeton was able to pull a try back when Harrison Foster got over the missed conversion saw Yenda take a two-point lead at the break.
Foster scored his second just after halftime to see Leeton take an 8-6, but Bohdy Martyn restored Yenda's lead.
A brilliant play from Tyler O'Connell saw Leeton take the lead as the playmaker spotted Yenda without a fullback after a scrum and was able to win the foot race to score under the post.
Jack Evans put Leeton out to an eight-point lead with 14 minutes remaining, and they were able to hold on to book their place in the major semi-final against the Black and Whites with a 20-12 victory.
Yenda will take on West Wyalong in the minor semi-final after the Mallee Men came away with a 34-12 victory.
Finally in reserve grade, Leeton kept their momentum going with 40-8 win over DPC Roosters.
It was a back-and-forth start to the game as Kye Reynolds, and Tyler Dunn got over for the Greens on either side of a try to DPC's Ethan Harris.
Shayden Freer extended the Greens advantage before DPC lost Dillon Bartter when he was sent to the sin bin after kicking out at Will Hoysted.
Leeton was able to push home their advantage in the early stages of the second half, with Reynolds getting over for his second before Dylan Frazer and O'Connell pushed the Greens' lead out to 30 points.
The Roosters were able to pull one back through Stephen Collins before they lost Isaac Railo, who was sent off after a late hit on O'Connell, while Bartter was given an early shower as he was sin-binned again with just two minutes remaining.
Frazer was able to get over and put the icing on the cake as Leeton set up a meeting with Yenda with a 40-8 victory, while the Roosters will have a shot at redemption when they take on TLU.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
