Summit gives Griffith its 15 minutes of fame

Griffith locals who watched or attended the Bush Summit would have worked out pretty quickly they weren't the intended audience.
The limelight came to the city and Griffith delivered its best, from the Taste of Italy of events all week, through to Griffith East Public students performing on the day of the summit.
Our state MP Helen Dalton pointed out the celebrities and CEOs got to see Griffith at its best and if they want to make the most of opportunities or solve problems they've gotta come back.
Advertisement
Visiting once won't be enough for the event to be transformative.
Hopefully, after handing over $50,000 of ratepayers funds, the city's civic leaders made the most of the guest list.
Captains of industry, state and federal political leaders and more turned up.
The real work of the summit, didn't happen on the stage. It happened at the meetings outside, the lunches and the dinners as people shook hands and exchanged business cards.
Having spent the money to bring the event to Griffith voters should expect to see some tangible return on that investment. Because what else was it for?
The perils of organising a single day's event were underlined by the Prime Minister himself, who being the first sitting PM to visit Griffith, couldn't land his plane because of early morning fog.
The weather almost derailed an entire day for all concerned and then saw the nation's newly elected leader leaving soon after speech and heading back to Sydney.
This might be seen to be cynical - but the event briefly showcased the city but there's more going on in Griffith and the MIA that can be understood inside a day.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.