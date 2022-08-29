The Griffith Blacks women's side were the unlucky side not to make it through to the SIRU grand final after falling in the preliminary on Saturday.
By the time the ladies took to the field, the Blacks had already secured their place in the second and third-grade deciders and were looking to make it three from three when they took to the field against Waratahs at Exies Oval.
The Waratahs were able to make a fast start with the first two tries with Amy Fowler, and after a short side break, they were able to double their lead with Suze Waia getting over in the corner.
The Blacks were able to find their footing and scored two tries in quick succession as Lele Katoa was able to push through the Waratahs defence twice to see the scores level late in the first half.
It was the Waratahs who took the lead into halftime however, as Andrea Noldin got over and with the first successful conversion of the day, the visitors were leading 17-10 at the break.
The Blacks were able to make the most of the numerical advantage in the early stages of the second half when Tarnaya Hinch was yellow carded, and Fapiola Uoifalelahi got over in the corner to pull the Griffith side to within two points.
Discipline started to hurt the Blacks as, off the back of a couple of penalties, Holly Stephens was able to get over to restore the Waratahs seven-point lead, while after Uoifalelahi was yellowed for a shoulder charge, Hinch secured the Wagga side's spot in the decider with a 27-15 win.
Black coach Lama Lolotonga felt it was their defence on the edge that let the side down.
"We lost a few girls, but the girls didn't perform well today. We got caught on the outside, and that's the way it is," he said.
"Tahs had really done their homework, and they were spreading the ball a bit wider than we thought they would, and that is where they caught us out."
Lolotonga said he hoped to be in charge come 2023, but it hasn't been locked in just yet.
"I'll have to talk to my boss, but hopefully, I will be around, and we can go at least one better next year," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
