It was a rare double for Yoogali SC at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday when they played host to Weston Molonglo.
Off the back of four straight defeats, the first graders were finally able to pick up their fifth win of the season against the bottom-of-the-table Weston side.
Mason Donadel was able to continue his good goal-scoring form when he broke the deadlock in the 12th minute.
Andrew Vitucci doubled their advantage at the half-hour mark before Will Piva found the back of the net with two minutes remaining in the first half.
Weston Molonglo was able to pull a goal back two minutes after the resumption of play, but that was as close as they would get, with Yoogali SC picking up the points with a 3-1 victory.
The win sees the Yoogali side move 14 points clear of the bottom of the ladder with two games remaining in their season.
It was a positive result for the under 23s as they were able to take points off a side chasing them for a spot in the top four.
It was an early strike that made the difference between the two sides, with Mohammad Jawad finding the back of the net in just the second minute.
That was the only time either keeper was beaten as Yoogali took another step towards a maiden under 23s final series with a 1-0 win.
They remain two points ahead of Queanbeyan City, who picked up a 5-3 win over Canberra White Eagles.
The Yoogali side will face a tough test in the under 23s next weekend when they take on top-of-the-table Brindabella Blues.
