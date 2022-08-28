Hanwood took no mercy on Henwood Park at Hanwood Oval on Sunday as they were able to come away with a huge victory.
Daniel Johnson got the side off to a strong start when he found the back of the net in the sixth minute, while Sevi Tropea doubled their advantage just seven minutes later.
Advertisement
The attacking weapons continued to mount pressure on the Henwood Park defence, and two goals within 15 minutes to Josh De Rossi saw Hanwood take a 4-0 lead into the halftime interval.
Six minutes after the break, Andy Gamble made it five before almost straight off the kick-off it was 6-0 when Chaise Donetto found the back of the net.
Jordan Dal Broi was the next to strike before the scoring slowed done somewhat before Henwood Park was able to pull one back with 10 minutes to go.
Dal Broi popped up with four minutes left in the game to score his second and see Hanwood come away with an 8-1 victory.
RELATED
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco said while the scoreline was nice, the larger positive was that his side was able to get through the game without suffering any more injuries.
"That was our biggest concern after seeing the team that they put out there," he said.
"The boys probably went through the motions a bit, so for us to get through unscarved that is a massive positive.
"Our biggest negative was that we gave away two penalties."
It was an early start time for the first graders after Henwood Park forfeited both the third-grade and second-grade matches.
"Henwood Park didn't send over the best team, and it wasn't helped by them forfeiting the other two grades," he said.
"Best scenario was that we were able to get the win, and no one got hurt."
Another positive for Bertacco was veteran midfielder Demetrio Torino getting through 90 minutes, and he was hopeful that Jordan Bellato would return from an ankle injury next weekend.
Hanwood will round out their regular season with a top-of-the-table clash against Leeton United, the first time the sides have met since the ugly clash in round nine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.