Griffith Blacks supporters aged 20 years on the sideline, but there was an unmatched roar when the referee blew full-time in the first-grade preliminary final.
It had been a back-and-forth game, but the Blacks were able to hit the lead with five minutes to go, and they were able to hold on to book their place in the decider with a 32-25 victory.
The home side stuck first as Thomas Lynch made a speed bump out of Lachie Day to give the Blacks a 5-0 lead, but it was short-lived as while Vaea Mateo was in the sin bin, Day was able to get his side the lead.
The Blacks wanted to make an impression in the scrum, and they were able to get the Waratahs going backwards after going close on a number of occasions and were finally able to convert that pressure into points with Mosese Fosita getting over.
It was the Waratahs who were able to take the lead into the break, with Rob Selosse crossed in the corner to see them leading 12-10 at the break.
That lead was extended to five points with a Day penalty goal, but the Blacks were able to win a scrum against the feed and pulled level with a try to Ausage Faumui.
A converted try to the Waratahs saw them pull back ahead by seven points and a penalty at the scrum saw Day push the lead out to 10 points with 14 minutes to go.
Lorenco Tafili started the fightback for the Blacks before Chris Latu barged his way over after the Waratahs' short kick-off didn't go the required distance.
The Blacks put the game to bed with the final play of the day as Ngara Timoti found his way over and see the Blacks through to their first decider since 2014 with a seven-point victory.
Blacks coach Chris McGregor praised his side's attitude when things were at times going against them.
"All year, we have done it the hard way, and we just keep going," he said.
"We knew it was going to take 80 minutes and that they were going to keep coming at us, but the boys kept lifting their heads and working for each other, and they got what they deserved."
McGregor felt the side approaches games differently to the Blacks sides of previous years.
"We are a different side to the one we were in the past.
"At times at the start of the year, our first 10 to 15 minutes let us down a little bit, but now we don't stop."
