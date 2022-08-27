Aroma, texture, taste; get these three elements right and you've got yourself a perfect salami.
That's the goal for the 117 entrants in this year's salami competition, who are competing to create Griffith's best salami and take home a $2000 prize
The celebration of all things cured meat took a break for two years due to COVID-19, but this year the Festa Della Salsicce has returned in full force.
24 judges gathered at the Yoogali Club to taste the year's salamis, marking them out of ten on the three categories.
Dennis Tagliapietra was one of the judges of the competition for the year, and has entered in previous years - coming 7th in his best year. He had a few tips for budding salami creators.
"You've gotta have good meat to start off with ... Have your area nice and clean, your tables, and then mixing it up properly, drying and curing it," he said.
"If it's too dry, you'll get case-hardening. When that happens, the meat pulls away from the centre and you end up with holes and if it's too damp, you get mould. White mould is good, green and black is not good. That's when you wash it with vinegar."
Other judges this year included chefs, food writers and TV presenters as well as people from across the region.
Mr Tagliapietra said that while some added capsicum, paprika and other elements - he preferred to keep things simple.
"Salt, pepper. Bit of chili."
He finished with an assurance that he would be entering again next year, once he'd managed to get through his salami surplus of years prior.
Results and a winner will be announced on August 28 at the Salami Festival's Long Lunch. They'll be competing for a prize pool of $3500 - with $2000 to the winner.
