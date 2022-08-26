Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek took some time during her visit to Griffith to visit Campbell's Swamp and make some big announcements regarding the environment.
Key to the visit was the launch of Australia's biodiversity market, promising reimbursements and financial incentives for agriculturalists wanting to do their bit for Australia's green diversity.
Ms Plibersek met with Murrumbidgee Landcare Inc to make the announcement, taking the time to plant a few more native trees in the local wetlands with the help of a young Landcare assistant.
The biodiversity market is hoped to help Australia's environment recover and thrive by incentivising companies and major landholders to invest in biodiversity and their local habitats.
"It will actually establish a way to compensate people for the effort and money and time they put into revegetating their properties or protecting the grasses and vegetation on their properties. People who've been planting for twenty years can now get some sort of support for that," explained Nicole Maher from Landcare.
Ms Maher said that she was hopeful the new program would get more people invested in the environment and even encourage them to get on board with other conservation programs.
The minister also announced over two million dollars to go towards a water efficiency plan just outside Hay.
The Nap Nap Station Water Efficiency Project is hoped to help the current Commonwealth government hit the 450 gigalitre return target by recovering approximately 150 megalitres a year- through upgraded pipes, pumps and tanks limiting the amount lost through evaporation and seepage.
Ms Plibersek said that she would be looking for further efforts to recover water for the environment.
"Today's announcement of an off-farm efficiency measures is an important part of preparing the Murray-Darling Basin for the future. I'm so glad we could partner with Nap Nap Station to deliver this," she said.
"I'll be encouraging my state and territory counterparts to continue to explore all opportunities to contribute towards the water recovery targets including finding new and innovative projects to save water and use it more effectively."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
