Griffith residents will have the chance to broaden their career potential at a new industry showcase day designed to encourage women to pursue non-traditional roles.
The MAE (Manufacturing, Agrifood and Electrotechnology) Riverina Showcase Day will be held at the Casella Family Brands' Yenda site and will focus on careers in the food science and manufacturing/electrical sectors.
Advertisement
The event is aimed at women aged 16-64 and was spearheaded by not-for-profit Agrifood Industry Training Advisory Board (ITAB).
Agrifood ITAB executive officer Melissa Wortman said the event will help attendees realise the non-traditional career opportunities that are available.
"It will show women that it's not the traditional, dirty, grimy jobs that people thought these were in the past," Ms Wortman said. "These jobs have cutting edge technology with flexible working options."
Ms Wortman said the day would feature talks from female industry leaders on career paths and opportunities as well as hands-on work experience in an industry setting.
She also said attendees that were interested in pursuing these career paths after the event will be provided further work experience with a nearby employer.
Ms Wortman said she first developed the 'MAE Career Pathfinders Project' five years ago.
"When I developed this program, people were crying out for a new opportunity to showcase their industry," Ms Wortman explained.
"They told me they had all these opportunities but careers advisors weren't aware of this or the earning potentials that were available."
READ MORE
With careers advisors often steering students towards university, Ms Wortman said she wanted to teach young people about the vocational education pathway too.
She said holding these events in real industry settings, such as Casella's Yenda site, also made the experience more unique.
"It's not held in a hall or school grounds or an expo," she said. "It's held in a real industry situation so that participants understand what the industry is really about."
The executive officer hoped attendees would walk away from the event with a new appreciation of non-traditional roles, particularly women.
"We would like to see women take up other opportunities such as work experience and apprenticeships," Ms Wortman said.
"We want to bust myths that non-traditional roles for women are dirty, hardworking and heavy when in fact they are not."
The MAE Riverina Showcase Day will be held Wednesday 31 August at Casella Family Brands in Yenda.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.