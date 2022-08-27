The Area News
Subscriber

Agrifood ITAB will hold a career showcase day at Casella Wines to encourage women to pursue non-traditional career pathways

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
August 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CUTTING EDGE: Melissa Wortman says non-traditional careers for women are no longer the 'dirty and heavy' roles they were once thought to be. PHOTO: File

Griffith residents will have the chance to broaden their career potential at a new industry showcase day designed to encourage women to pursue non-traditional roles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.