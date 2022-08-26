The Area News
Bush Summit 2022 has transformed Griffith into a temporary hub of political conversation

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:30am
Anthony Albanese speaks at the 2022 Bush Summit. PHOTO: Declan Rurenga

Challenges and trials of life in regional Australia have become a key topic in Griffith during the Bush Summit, transforming the MIA into a hub of conversation.

