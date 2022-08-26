Challenges and trials of life in regional Australia have become a key topic in Griffith during the Bush Summit, transforming the MIA into a hub of conversation.
But while the agenda features panel discussions and keynotes ranging from regional connectivity and water trading, there are a few key issues that have been plaguing regional Australia for years that are not being discussed.
While some have called out the Bush Summit and attendees for not addressing housing, healthcare and education, others have focused on the positives that holding the event in Griffith could have.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton said that the Summit was good in a general sense but was disappointed to see key issues left off the table - noting that it would make solving other issues harder.
"It's great to have a lot of the MP's, the Premier and Prime Minister but it's disappointing that they haven't got health and education on the agenda. Really disappointing because that's a major issue for us."
Mrs Dalton said that she was annoyed to not be invited on the panel for the water discussion.
"I would say that I have a fairly good idea of water and yet I've been excluded."
Former mayor of Griffith John Dal Broi had a more positive take on the agenda, and said that it was likely the issues would be talked about anyway.
"It's good to see that it's working. Premier's here, the ministers are here," he said.
"It's pretty tight, I don't know if everyone can do the whole lot but there are some good participants ... maybe some of those issues will come out in the panel discussions ... it'll probably come up."
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said that last year's summit had already led to the creation of the regional health ministry which explained the absence of any health-specific discussions for today's summit.
Mr Toole also said the Summit would present a good opportunity to network.
"It's a good cross-section of country MP's, businesses and owners, stakeholders, councils all coming together to talk about the things that matter in regional and rural Australia. It's an amazing opportunity to highlight them so we can partner together to address them for our communities."
